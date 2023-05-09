Heartland Votes

Webb telescope spies proof of hidden planets around nearby star

The James Webb telescope recently gave astronomers a close look at Fomalhaut, a young, bright...
The James Webb telescope recently gave astronomers a close look at Fomalhaut, a young, bright star located 25 light-years from Earth, and found possible evidence of hidden planets surrounding it.(NASA/ESA/CSA/A. Pagan/A. Gáspár via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have spotted a new cosmic surprise.

The Webb telescope recently gave them a close look at the first asteroid belt ever seen outside the solar system.

They focused on Fomalhaut, a young, bright star located 25 light-years from Earth, and the warm dust that encircles it.

This detailed image showed three massive rings of dust around the star, extending out 14 billion miles or 150 times the distance of Earth from the sun.

Fomalhaut’s two inner rings didn’t appear in previous images taken by any other observatories.

They were likely created from the debris left behind as larger bodies such as asteroids and comets collided.

Then, the dust was shaped into belts by the gravitational influence of what the researchers believe are hidden planets that orbit the star.

They say studying these dust belts can help unlock secrets behind how planetary systems form.

A study with more about the findings was published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning canceled in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorms move out of the Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
The popularity of “No Mow May” took off in 2020 when a university of Wisconsin study backed up...
Usefulness of ‘No Mow May’ to pollinators up for debate