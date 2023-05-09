Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; crews working to clear roadways in Scott City

SCOTT and STODDARD COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - Winds from strong storms Monday night, May 8 are to blame for power outages and scattered damage in the Heartland.

In Scott City, residents were urged to stay off of roadways, unless it was for an emergency.

According to a Facebook post from Scott City Police, their officers, firefighters and public works crews worked overnight to clear roadways.

Other communities in Scott County and Stoddard County are also reporting damage.

Viewers have sent in pictures and videos of metal blown off of structures, downed trees and downed power lines in Kelso, Advance and Sikeston.

Pictures and videos of damage from Monday’s storms can be viewed and sent to us below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.