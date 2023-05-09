Heartland Votes

Schedule set for Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is returning to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

This year’s event will be held Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.

Organizers say there will be a wide variety of high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines for enthusiasts to enjoy.

Other events on the fairgrounds include the burnout contest, Dyno challenge and Show-n-Shine awards.

Gates open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, continues on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advance tickets are available online for $8 for adults ages 13 and older or $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. An adult weekend pass is $23.

Participant entries are being currently being accepted

For a full list of details and more information, click here.

