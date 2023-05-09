Riverfront chaos prompts extra security measures

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department said it’s planning to have extra officers along the St. Louis riverfront this weekend after reports of large unruly crowds last Saturday.

A News 4 viewer who asked to remain anonymous said he was among a group of people who finished a riverboat cruise Saturday night only to encounter a large crowd blocking Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard. The man said about 150 people were prevented from leaving for over an hour while a crowd of 3-400 fired guns in the air and did donuts with motorcycles and cars.

Russ and Tessa Moulton, of Florida, took a riverboat cruise on Tuesday afternoon. Here’s how they reacted when they heard about the weekend chaos.

“It scares you and makes you not want to visit,” said Tess Moulton.

“Yeah, that’s a shame. I really hope the mayor and the city would do something about that,” said Russ Moulton.

St. Louis Police said officers eventually arrived at the scene and cleared numerous cars from Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard. And police said there will be extra officers working to provide coverage to the area for the coming weekend.

Kevin Scott, general manager of security for Bi-State Development, released this statement:

“We are concerned about the recent increase in crime and violence occurring in our city and are working closely with our partners at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the National Park Service. During the normal summer season, we invest in extra security patrols for the riverboats. In addition to adding patrols, starting this Thursday, we will be operating the gating system on the riverfront in order to limit levee access to employees and customers with cruise reservations.”

