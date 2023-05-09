Revitalization group making improvements to uptown Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through uptown Jackson, you might notice a few changes to the area.

The city is working to revitalize uptown by attracting new businesses, while also providing existing businesses with more exposure.

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Group says the changes they are making will bring new businesses to the area.

Executive Director Janna Clifton said people are looking to use the older buildings.

”There has been a lot of movement,” she explained. “You can see it in some of the buildings behind me here. There’s been some beautiful revitalization happening. Up ahead, the post building that’s at the roundabout there, beautiful historic building that’s been revitalized so well.”

“I can say for sure there are several spaces right now that are being worked on and some very exciting new things coming. The revitalization and maintaining the character of the space is happening, but we’re also bringing in new businesses and some exciting things to come,” Clifton continued.

Recently, a tour of vacant buildings in town was canceled because of the lack of empty space.

While current availability for vacant properties is limited, the organization says there are a few properties ready for leasing.

