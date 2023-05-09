Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/8

(KFVS) - Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8.

Crews are working quickly to restore power.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday:

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

Franklin County: 10 customers

Hamilton County: 12 customers

Pope County: 1 customer

Saline County: 1 customer

Williamson County: 2 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

Bollinger County: 952 customers

Butler County: 381 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer

Carter County: 95 customers

Madison County: 51 customers

Ripley County: 25 customers

Stoddard County: 522 customers

Ameren Illinois:

Alexander County: 188 customers

Franklin County: 3 customers

Jackson County: 2 customers

Perry County: 108 customers

Pulaski County: 23 customers

Ameren Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County: 50 customers

Mississippi County: 611 customers

New Madrid County: 7 customers

Scott County: 2,877 customers

Stoddard County: 233 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric:

Carlisle County: 3 customers

Graves County: 46 customers

Jackson Purchase Energy Corps:

Ballard County: 958 customers

Livingston County: 1 customer

Mayfield County: 77 customers

McCracken County: 132 customers

