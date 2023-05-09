Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/8

Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8.

Crews are working quickly to restore power.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday:

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

  • Franklin County: 10 customers
  • Hamilton County: 12 customers
  • Pope County: 1 customer
  • Saline County: 1 customer
  • Williamson County: 2 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

  • Bollinger County: 952 customers
  • Butler County: 381 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer
  • Carter County: 95 customers
  • Madison County: 51 customers
  • Ripley County: 25 customers
  • Stoddard County: 522 customers

Ameren Illinois:

  • Alexander County: 188 customers
  • Franklin County: 3 customers
  • Jackson County: 2 customers
  • Perry County: 108 customers
  • Pulaski County: 23 customers

Ameren Missouri:

  • Cape Girardeau County: 50 customers
  • Mississippi County: 611 customers
  • New Madrid County: 7 customers
  • Scott County: 2,877 customers
  • Stoddard County: 233 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric:

  • Carlisle County: 3 customers
  • Graves County: 46 customers

Jackson Purchase Energy Corps:

  • Ballard County: 958 customers
  • Livingston County: 1 customer
  • Mayfield County: 77 customers
  • McCracken County: 132 customers

The fentanyl epidemic impacting southern Illinois.
