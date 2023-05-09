Paducah man arrested for gun-related charges twice in a week

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers responded to a fight with reported shots fired in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, witnesses reported a group of men fighting on the parking lot of the Hipp Building on Jackson Street. The witnesses also reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot. They provided a description of one of the vehicles that fled the scene.

Officers with the police dept. located the vehicle a short distance away, off of Parisa Drive. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Tyreck Winkler, of Paducah, Ky. Officers found Winkler in possession of two firearms and a quantity of marijuana.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that Winkler had threatened an individual with a handgun prior to the fight outside of the Hipp Building. During the fight, Winkler fired a gun. Officers found a shell casing on the parking lot where the fight took place, according to the release.

Winkler was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Winkler was also arrested a week prior, on Saturday, April 29, after officers found a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants. The gun was reported stolen by a Paducah resident in January 2020, according to the release. Winkler was taken to McCracken Co. Regional Jail and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm).

