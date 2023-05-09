Heartland Votes

Paducah man arrested for gun-related charges twice in a week

A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers...
A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers responded to a fight with reported shots fired in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6.(Paducah Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers responded to a fight with reported shots fired in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, witnesses reported a group of men fighting on the parking lot of the Hipp Building on Jackson Street. The witnesses also reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot. They provided a description of one of the vehicles that fled the scene.

Officers with the police dept. located the vehicle a short distance away, off of Parisa Drive. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Tyreck Winkler, of Paducah, Ky. Officers found Winkler in possession of two firearms and a quantity of marijuana.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that Winkler had threatened an individual with a handgun prior to the fight outside of the Hipp Building. During the fight, Winkler fired a gun. Officers found a shell casing on the parking lot where the fight took place, according to the release.

Winkler was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Winkler was also arrested a week prior, on Saturday, April 29, after officers found a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants. The gun was reported stolen by a Paducah resident in January 2020, according to the release. Winkler was taken to McCracken Co. Regional Jail and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible; tornado threat low
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

Latest News

If you have a pet and are having a hard time getting an appointment with your veterinarian,...
Heartland animal clinics still experiencing veterinary shortages three years after pandemic
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic...
Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.