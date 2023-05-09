Missouri lawmakers back in Jefferson City for final week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers have less than five days to get bills passed during this 2023 session.

One of the leading Republicans in the Senate, Senator Caleb Rowden says public safety will be a priority.

”I still think we’ll have a conversation about public safety, it could look a little different now, because of the news from this week,” said Senate Pro Tem Rowden.

Republicans and Democrats both hope education bills are discussed this week.

”The pro tem said something about an education conversation that would be different. That’s something we haven’t really tackled all session.,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo.

Another issue Republicans want to see passed this week is a new process for initiative petitions. Those are the signed sheets any Missourian can turn in. If there are enough signatures, they can get an issue put on the ballot.

Republicans want changes. They say it may take a conference committee made up of all parties in the Senate and House to make it happen.

“IP (Initiative Petition) is still in flux. I think that conference committee is talking a little bit behind the scenes. So, you know, no, no reason to believe, based on anything happened that that happened this week, that we won’t have, you know, a relatively normal last week,” said Senator Rowden.

Senator Rizzo says he’s not giving up hope of action this week.

”The last week of session is always you know, a lot going on and I totally agree that nothing was dead until 6:01 on Friday, so we kind of have to come in being prepared for anything,” said Senator Rizzo.

