Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers back in Jefferson City for final week

FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the state's Human Rights Commission, who last week testified against a bill for LGBTQ+ rights. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers have less than five days to get bills passed during this 2023 session.

One of the leading Republicans in the Senate, Senator Caleb Rowden says public safety will be a priority.

”I still think we’ll have a conversation about public safety, it could look a little different now, because of the news from this week,” said Senate Pro Tem Rowden.

Republicans and Democrats both hope education bills are discussed this week.

”The pro tem said something about an education conversation that would be different. That’s something we haven’t really tackled all session.,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo.

Another issue Republicans want to see passed this week is a new process for initiative petitions. Those are the signed sheets any Missourian can turn in. If there are enough signatures, they can get an issue put on the ballot.

Republicans want changes. They say it may take a conference committee made up of all parties in the Senate and House to make it happen.

“IP (Initiative Petition) is still in flux. I think that conference committee is talking a little bit behind the scenes. So, you know, no, no reason to believe, based on anything happened that that happened this week, that we won’t have, you know, a relatively normal last week,” said Senator Rowden.

Senator Rizzo says he’s not giving up hope of action this week.

”The last week of session is always you know, a lot going on and I totally agree that nothing was dead until 6:01 on Friday, so we kind of have to come in being prepared for anything,” said Senator Rizzo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning canceled in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorms move out of the Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; crews working to clear roadways in Scott City
Storm damage, power outages reported in Scott and Stoddard Counties
Storm damage, power outages reported in Scott and Stoddard Counties
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Governor Lee signs legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
The fentanyl epidemic has been sweeping the United States, and one Heartland sheriff says it’s...
Heartland sheriff says national fentanyl epidemic is impacting southern Ill.