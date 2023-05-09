Members of Scott City High School football team help clean up after storm

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - High winds ripped through Scott City on Monday night, May 8 taking down limbs and branches, even ripping some shingles off roofs in one neighborhood.

Members of the Scott City High School football team joined crews on Tuesday to help homeowners clean up the mess the storms left behind.

We caught up with several of them as they picked up debris on Yale Street Tuesday afternoon.

Team Captain Tyson Underwood said he wasn’t surprised there was so much damage after he heard the storm move through.

“It just sounded like your house was being ripped apart,” he said. “Those high winds and that rain, it was honestly scary.”

A tree down on Country Club Drive and Vicky Lynn Court in Scott City, Mo. (Michale Johnson/KFVS)

City officials say residents with downed limbs and debris can drop it off at the public works building on Rose Con Road. You can also stack limbs up by the road and call city hall to have them picked up.

