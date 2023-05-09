Mayfield man arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested in Paducah on Friday, after a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, drug detectives with the dept. received information that a suspect, 33-year-old Rodney Gray, was bringing fentanyl into the Paducah area and selling it. An undercover detective purchased capsules from Gray, which Gray said contained fentanyl. Through further investigation, detectives confirmed Gray had been traveling out-of-state to obtain illegal substances, then transporting them back to western Kentucky.

On Friday, May 5, officers stopped Gray’s vehicle on Lone Oak Road. After conducting a search, officers found approximately 100 capsules believed to contain fentanyl, which have a street value estimated at $1,000, according to the release.

Gray was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.

