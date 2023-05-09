Heartland Votes

Juvenile arrested for gun possession in Paducah, Ky.

A 16-year-old was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday, after he was found to be in possession of three handguns.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday, after he was found to be in possession of three handguns.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to a reported assault taking place at a home on Cherry Circle on Monday, May 8. Officers found a 16-year-old male suspect in the doorway of the home, attempting to leave. When officers detained him to try to determine what had occurred, he resisted.

Officers handcuffed the juvenile suspect and found three semi-automatic handguns on his person: a 9mm Smith and Wesson, a 9mm Glock and a .380-caliber Kel-Tec. The juvenile was also found in his possession a vaping device, which are limited by law to possession only by those 21 and older, according to the release.

The male juvenile was taken to McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, resisting arrest and possession of a vaping device by a person less than 21.

