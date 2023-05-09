Heartland Votes

ISO rating improves in Kennett

(KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department will regain its ISO 4 rating in the summer after making some adjustments.

Chief Lance Davis said the department was lowered to an ISO 5 rating after an audit earlier in the year.

They asked to be reaudited and landed back on the ISO 4 rating.

Chief Davis said they barely missed making it to an ISO 3 rating which would help homeowners in the city.

“We got a 68.5, and we needed 70 points to earn that rating,” Davis said.

The rating improved in Kennett after the department bought a new tower truck and the local dispatch center made some upgrades.

The new rating goes into effect Aug. 1.

The fire department will have another audit in about five years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning canceled in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorms move out of the Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9

Latest News

On Tuesday, May 9, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an application for a Department...
Paducah Board of Commissioners approves application for grant to purchase fire boat
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE PHOTO - The public welcomed home the Veterans Flight of Southern Illinois on Tuesday, May 9.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, welcome home ceremony set for May 9
The groundbreaking celebrated the Cape Girardeau County Jail addition and the 1908 Courthouse...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Cape Girardeau County Jail expansion