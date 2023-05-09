ISO rating improves in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department will regain its ISO 4 rating in the summer after making some adjustments.

Chief Lance Davis said the department was lowered to an ISO 5 rating after an audit earlier in the year.

They asked to be reaudited and landed back on the ISO 4 rating.

Chief Davis said they barely missed making it to an ISO 3 rating which would help homeowners in the city.

“We got a 68.5, and we needed 70 points to earn that rating,” Davis said.

The rating improved in Kennett after the department bought a new tower truck and the local dispatch center made some upgrades.

The new rating goes into effect Aug. 1.

The fire department will have another audit in about five years.

