Heartland Votes

Heartland sheriff says national fentanyl epidemic is impacting southern Ill.

The fentanyl epidemic impacting southern Illinois
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The fentanyl epidemic has been sweeping the United States, and one Heartland sheriff says it’s now hitting southern Illinois.

But how potent is fentanyl?

Counselor Supervisor Chantel Fullilove at the Gateway Foundation in Carbondale, Ill. said it’s easy to overdose on fentanyl since you only need a small amount.

Fullilove added that the foundation is noticing more and more clients with fentanyl in their systems.

“What Gateway has been noticing is that it’s been a rise,” Fullilove said. “A lot of our clients, right, some of them don’t even know the things that they’re using has fentanyl in it.”

The CDC says fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said fentanyl has been an ongoing issue across southern Illinois.

“Fentanyl can be laced to any drug. It typically is found in drugs such as heroin--it’s a big thing,” Diedrich said. “Unbeknownst to the user, that can have an affect.”

Diederich added that it is difficult to know if fentanyl is laced to other drugs on the street.

“The problem that we face with fentanyl is that it can be topically absorbed: it can be injected, it can be swallowed--it can come in a number of different forms: liquid, pills and so forth,” Diederich said. “The difficult part with fentanyl is that we don’t always know that it’s present.”

According to the CDC, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Despite this, Fullilove said there is help available.

“We’re here to help. If you’re struggling with an addiction, if you’re having issues, give Gateway a call--talk to your loved ones,” Fullilove said. “It’s very important that you all stay safe out there.”

Leaders say that Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and save lives. It is available in all 50 states.

May 9 serves as Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorm warning throughout Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department

Latest News

The fentanyl epidemic impacting southern Illinois.
The fentanyl epidemic impacting southern Illinois
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a month-long sexual assault investigation in...
Child sexual assault investigation leads to arrest in Williamson Co.
A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers...
Paducah man arrested for gun-related charges twice in a week
If you have a pet and are having a hard time getting an appointment with your veterinarian,...
Heartland animal clinics still experiencing veterinary shortages three years after pandemic