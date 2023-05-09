Heartland animal clinics still experiencing veterinary shortages three years after pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have a pet and are having a hard time getting an appointment with your veterinarian, especially for an emergency visit—you are not alone.

The veterinary shortage started back in 2020 when more people adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years later, many local vets are still struggling to keep up.

Dr. Brian Heuring is seeing more furry patients at the Cape Small Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau, Mo. every day, but with fewer employees at his side.

“We definitely are seeing more patients than what we were—two, three, four years ago,” Dr. Heuring said. “Our fear is how we’re gonna get it done as far as the number of pets that need to be seen, the number of surgeries—that kind of thing—and when we do finally get done 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. every evening, the emergency phone comes on.”

Dr. Heuring said there’s definitely a need for more veterinarians at his clinic.

“I’ve had ads out for past four or five years,” Dr. Heuring said. “A couple years ago, we were luckily able to land a new associate who is fantastic, but we would add one or two veterinarians right now, if we could find somebody.”

In Jonesboro, lll., veterinarian Dr. Charles Haire performs pet surgeries like spaying and neutering. He calls the veterinary shortage a big problem when it comes to the routine procedures animals need.

“It does get overwhelming, especially doing general work, and then the few of us that are out there trying to do some different work,” Dr. Haire said. “What we try to do is provide referral-type services for a local area and for a smaller rural area so they don’t have to drive to St. Louis or Nashville or Memphis.”

And with fewer veterinarians, comes more animals in need, according to President of Saint Francis Animal Rescue in Murphysboro, Ill. Diane Daugherty.

“We adopt a lot of animals, and they need veterinary care,” Daugherty said. “So it’s a shortage in a lot of places. When you’re out of room, then dogs have to double-up in kennels and your workers have to do twice the work.”

Both Dr. Heuring and Dr. Haire said that despite being short handed, their goal is to provide the best service to their clients.

“Clinics in Cape do a wonderful job,” Dr. Haire said. “The clinics at Paducah—all the surrounding areas you know, Carbondale, Carterville—we’re all in the same boat, we’re all trying to do it.”

According to one national survey—the U.S. will be 15,000 veterinarians short by 2030, if pet ownership continues to grow and vet schools are not able to provide enough graduates to meet that demand.

