Heartland Votes

Governor Lee signs legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday

The holiday was previously a “Day of Observance” in Tennessee.
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Juneteenth Freedom Day(MGN Online)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is now officially a legal holiday in Tennessee.

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law creating the new state holiday.

Juneteenth was already a federal holiday, but in Tennessee, it was only a “Day of Observance.”

It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States with June 19, 1865, being the day 250,000 slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.

Storm damage, power outages reported in Scott and Stoddard Counties
