Gov. Beshear to attend ribbon cutting for new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will join area officials and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge.

The ribbon cutting and bridge dedication will be held Monday afternoon, May 15 before the bridge opens to traffic that evening, weather permitting.

According to KYTC, the new bridge will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will provide extra clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.

To help with river navigation on the Cumberland River, the new bridge will not have piers in the water during normal river conditions.

