First Alert: Lingering morning showers ahead of sunny afternoon

A beautiful sunset in Jacob, Ill. after storms passed through Jackson County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Storms have finally pushed out of the Heartland, but there will still be some lingering showers, especially in southeast Missouri.

The rest of the Heartland will see partly cloud skies this morning.

Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler, but still pleasant in the high 70s to low 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll have one more pleasant day on Wednesday ahead of more rain and thunderstorm chances.

Storms are possible Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Send us your pictures and videos of damage from Monday’s storms below or by clicking here.

