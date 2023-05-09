First Alert: Lingering morning showers ahead of sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Storms have finally pushed out of the Heartland, but there will still be some lingering showers, especially in southeast Missouri.

The rest of the Heartland will see partly cloud skies this morning.

Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler, but still pleasant in the high 70s to low 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll have one more pleasant day on Wednesday ahead of more rain and thunderstorm chances.

Storms are possible Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

