Heartland Votes

Expert advice if you’re considering a buy now, pay later plan for your wedding

Average wedding costs $30,000, according to The Knot
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The buy now, pay later (BNPL) lending market is estimated to have grown by 2,400% since 2019, according to Statista, with consumers using the method to purchase everything from household necessities to weddings.

Ronita Choudhuri-Wade, a personal loans expert with NerdWallet, explained that BNPL can help you break up large purchases into bite-sized chunks that are paid for over four to six weeks.

Choudhuri-Wade said BNPL has its pros and cons. While it can help make a large payment more manageable, oftentimes these plans are at 0% interest and can impact your credit score.

“However, buy now, pay later is often so convenient that you can easily overspend, and you can go over budget,” she noted. “And some of the providers do have fees if you are looking at a longer repayment period.”

Choudhuri-Wade said she had seen instances in people using the buy now, pay later method to buy their wedding dress and jewelry for their big day. Some venues and caterers also offer BNPL as an option.

“If you’re managing your money correctly, if you’re sticking to your budget and you have comfortable cash flow, that buy now, pay later is not a bad option,” Choudhuri-Wade explained. “But if you are able to afford your wedding only because of buy now, pay later payment plans, you might want to consider alternatives.”

NerdWallet suggested several options for financing your nuptials instead of BNPL:

  • Ask for a no interest loan from family members, if possible
  • Take out a personal loan that you can pay back over a two-year term
  • Open a 0% APR credit card if you can pay off the costs during the promotional term
  • If you do use a credit card, make sure to use one that allows you to earn points or miles

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning canceled in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorms move out of the Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, congressional leaders meet to avert default
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
On Saturday, June 3, Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the 4th annual Blessing of the Jeeps in...
Bald Knob Cross to host annual Blessing of the Jeeps next month
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack