Heartland Votes

Child sexual assault investigation leads to arrest in Williamson Co.

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a month-long sexual assault investigation in...
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a month-long sexual assault investigation in Cambria, Illinois.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a month-long child sexual assault investigation in Cambria, Illinois.

According to a release from the Cambria Police Department, on April 3, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault of a minor. After a month-long investigation with multiple interviews and search warrants, an arrest warrant for the suspect was issued on Monday, May 8.

The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Cambria, Ill., was located at his home on Monday and arrested by members of the Cambria Police Dept., Carterville Police Dept., Crainville Police Dept., Williamson County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Illinois State Police.

Johnson was taken to Williamson Co. Jail and is currently charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of additional charges being added as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible; tornado threat low
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

Latest News

A Paducah man was arrested for gun-related charges for the second time in a week after officers...
Paducah man arrested for gun-related charges twice in a week
If you have a pet and are having a hard time getting an appointment with your veterinarian,...
Heartland animal clinics still experiencing veterinary shortages three years after pandemic
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic...
Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event