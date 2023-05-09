Child sexual assault investigation leads to arrest in Williamson Co.

CAMBRIA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a month-long child sexual assault investigation in Cambria, Illinois.

According to a release from the Cambria Police Department, on April 3, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault of a minor. After a month-long investigation with multiple interviews and search warrants, an arrest warrant for the suspect was issued on Monday, May 8.

The suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Cambria, Ill., was located at his home on Monday and arrested by members of the Cambria Police Dept., Carterville Police Dept., Crainville Police Dept., Williamson County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Illinois State Police.

Johnson was taken to Williamson Co. Jail and is currently charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of additional charges being added as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.