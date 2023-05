CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Former Cub Wilson Contreras had two hits and two RBIS in his first game against the Cubs since he left the team in free agency.

The two teams will play game two of the series Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

