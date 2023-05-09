Heartland Votes

Calm warm days ahead

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/9
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Good morning Heartland, Tuesday morning looks like there could be a few showers in southeast Missouri, but should clear out around 7 am. After this, we see clouds clearing out, leaving sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the high 70s, low 80s this afternoon. Some clouds will roll in overnight, leaving partly cloudy skies for the morning, but all rain should remain northwest of the Heartland.

Wednesday also looks dry, with the morning being a little cooler, with high 50s, low 60s. Warming up to 80s, with a bit more humidity. The rest of the week has chances for storms each day, and into the weekend.

