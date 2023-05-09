Caldwell Co. to receive federal aid following Feb. storms

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland county is one of 22 to receive federal aid following severe storms in February.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, his request for federal aid was approved by President Joe Biden. The money will be used for recovery efforts in 22 counties affected by severe storms Feb. 15-20.

Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe counties saw damage from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

According to Beshear’s office, federal funding will be available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities.

“Once again, the commonwealth was in the path of severe weather, and like every time before we saw neighbors helping neighbors, and we again thank the federal government for providing much-needed aid to help us recover and rebuild,” Governor Beshear said in the release.

He said federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested and necessary by the results of further damage assessments.

On Feb. 24, the governor declared a state of emergency and implemented the state’s price gouging laws after a number of counties reported damage as a result of storms.

