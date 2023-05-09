Heartland Votes

Beautiful day ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/9.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
It is shaping up to be a bright sunny day! We are finally catching a break from the showers and thunderstorms that rolled through the past couple days. High pressure will be the dominating weather feature over our area this afternoon bringing us plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s! Later this evening a few clouds could start to trickle in but overall tonight we will stay under mostly clear skies, expect lows to dip down into the lower 60s.

