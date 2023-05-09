Heartland Votes

Bald Knob Cross to host annual Blessing of the Jeeps next month

On Saturday, June 3, Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the 4th annual Blessing of the Jeeps in...
On Saturday, June 3, Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the 4th annual Blessing of the Jeeps in partnership with Jeep’N Shawnee.(Mackenzie Williams)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 3, Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the 4th annual Blessing of the Jeeps in partnership with Jeep’N Shawnee.

According to a release from the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Executive Director Jena Guined, the event provides an opportunity for Jeep enthusiasts to gather for a blessing at one of the region’s most iconic landmarks. Blessings will be held at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the base of the Cross.

“We are excited to welcome an anticipated 2500 plus Jeep enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross,” said Guined.

Food trucks and local vendors will be available on-site, as well as T-shirts that will also be sold at the Bald Knob Cross Welcome Center, or online.

For more information about the annual Blessing of the Jeeps visit their website or Facebook page.

