Apply for elk hunting permit in Mo. before random drawing

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters interested in elk hunting to apply for a permit before the random drawing.

You can apply for a permit May 1-31 online, through MDC’s hunting app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

The department said the results of the random drawing will be available online by July 1.

MDC will also offer five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall with at least one permit designated for qualifying landowners that own property in Carter, Reynolds or Shannon counties and the remaining permits for the general public.

According to MDC, it designated the elk archery portion to run Oct. 21-29 and the elk firearms portion to run Dec. 9-17.

The five permits will be for bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length and will be valid for both portions.

MDC will require a $10 application fee for elk-permit applicants. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $50.

All elk-hunting permits, including those allocated to qualifying area landowners, can be used in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area, according to the department.

The allowed hunting methods for each elk season portion, archery Oct. 21-29 and firearms Dec. 9-17, will be the same as for deer hunting. According to the MDC, the permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length.

Only Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for elk permits during the application period of May 1-31. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to the bear and elk season recommendations from MDC during its March 14 open meeting in Jefferson City.

For more information on elk and elk hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/elkhunting.

