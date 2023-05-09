Apply for bear hunting permit in Mo. before random drawing

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A random drawing to be held for bear hunting permits in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminded hunters to apply for a permit May 1-31 online, through MDC’s free hunting app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

They say the results of the bear-permit random drawing will be available online by July 1.

The department is offering 400 permits for taking a maximum of 40 black bears during the 2023 Missouri black bear hunting season October 16-25.

MDC established three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each of the three zones.

According to MDC, each permit will be for a specific zone and may be used on public or private property within the zone. Once the specific harvest quotas are filled for each zone, the season for that area will be closed.

They say there is a fee of $10 per applicant. Applicants must select one of three zones. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a zone-specific permit for $25.

Permit and harvest quotas for the Oct. 16-25 bear season will be:

BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.

According to MDC, hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Hunters must call the department before hunting each day to determine the closure status of the zone for which they are permitted.

Hunters will be allowed to use both archery and firearms methods with allowable methods being the same as those for deer and elk, except the use of an atlatl. Baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.

According to the department, the harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den.

Only Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for bear permits during the application period of May 1-31. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to the bear and elk season recommendations from MDC during its March 14 open meeting in Jefferson City.

Learn more about black bears and bear hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/bearhunting.

