Advance and Valle Catholic softball win semifinal matchups at the Class 1 District 2 Tournament

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Valle Catholic defeated Oak Ridge 12-1 and Advance held on against Oran 1-0 on Monday in the Class 1 District 2 semifinals.

Advance, Oran and Valle Catholic were all ranked in the Top 10 in the state in Class 1.

In game one Oak Ridge trailed only trailed the top seed 3-1. Then Valle Catholic scored five runs in the third inning, sparked by an Abreeana Zipperich home run, to break the game open.

Game two started with four consecutive walks. Advance scored the lone run of the game, then the Hornets and Oran were locked in a pitchers duel.

Of 21 total outs Oran’s defense recorded, 17 of them came from strikeouts by Molly Spane.

On the other side Advance’s Addison Carlton struck out 11 on her way to a a complete game shutout.

Advance and Valle Catholic will play for the District Championship on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.