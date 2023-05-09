Heartland Votes

Advance and Valle Catholic softball win semifinal matchups at the Class 1 District 2 Tournament

Advance's Addison Carlton pitched a complete game shutout.
Advance's Addison Carlton pitched a complete game shutout.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Valle Catholic defeated Oak Ridge 12-1 and Advance held on against Oran 1-0 on Monday in the Class 1 District 2 semifinals.

Advance, Oran and Valle Catholic were all ranked in the Top 10 in the state in Class 1.

In game one Oak Ridge trailed only trailed the top seed 3-1. Then Valle Catholic scored five runs in the third inning, sparked by an Abreeana Zipperich home run, to break the game open.

Game two started with four consecutive walks. Advance scored the lone run of the game, then the Hornets and Oran were locked in a pitchers duel.

Of 21 total outs Oran’s defense recorded, 17 of them came from strikeouts by Molly Spane.

On the other side Advance’s Addison Carlton struck out 11 on her way to a a complete game shutout.

Advance and Valle Catholic will play for the District Championship on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorm warning throughout Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Monday night at Wrigley Field.
Cardinals win series opener over the Cubs
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/8
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/8
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/8
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/8
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
James Naile makes first MLB appearance of the season with St. Louis as the Cardinals break an eight-game losing streak