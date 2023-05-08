Heartland Votes

Wesley United Methodist Church assessing Saturday night storm damage morning after

By Jiani Navarro
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Instead of holding a church service Sunday morning, Wesley United Methodist Church picked up the pieces after severe storms passed through historic downtown Trenton last night.

“We had some very large hail, gusty winds,” said Glen Briggs, the Grundy County EMS manager.

Crews were out early Sunday morning fixing the church’s roof that was partially ripped off. Piles of brick and debris were still on the ground. The right side of the church was also badly damaged.

“There is pretty good damage west of town several homes damaged, one home we’ll call destroyed, it lost almost all of its roof and one wall and a lot of tree damage and significant hail damage we had hail baseball size or larger of a good chunk of the county,” said Briggs.

Although the church took the brunt of the storms force, just around the corner some businesses lost windows to strong winds. Glass from blown-out windows was spread across the sidewalk. The community stepped in to help sweep up the mess.

“There were a couple of supercells, we started to follow them slowly to the southeast,” said Bruce Vernon.

Bruce Vernon has been storm-chasing for 15 years. He stopped by downtown to look at the aftermath and said he and his partner followed the storm Saturday afternoon into the night.

“We were out of harm’s way we just tried to keep up with it, it was just obscured and rain, it was hard to see,” said Vernon, “We saw another video of a storm chaser online showing some of the debris, but it looks like it also lifted once it crossed Trenton, it didn’t leave much of a path, we just did a survey.”

The National Weather Service is still conducting their survey to confirm it was a tornado that touched down in the area.

“We lucked out it could have been a lot worse,” said Briggs.

