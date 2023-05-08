Heartland Votes

Strong to severe storms possible this evening!

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/8.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A mild and clear early afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms move into the Heartland around 5pm this evening. A cold front will be arriving in the area late tonight into early Tuesday morning, this will help storm initiation as the night progresses. The area is under a slight risk for severe weather until around 11pm tonight. With that being said, the main threat is going to be hail and damaging winds. It is possible flash flooding could occur where areas have already been hit with large rainfall amounts.

