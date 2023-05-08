Storms to start the workweek

Heartland Votes

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/8
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Monday morning starts with storms across southern Illinois. Around 7 am, most storms from the overnight system should leave the Heartland, before a second system moves in from the northwest. This system will move pretty quickly, with the heaviest rain occurring around 9 am. The system should be out of the Heartland before the afternoon. Winds will pick up before another system begins to enter the Heartland around 4 pm. This system will continue to move through the Heartland, into the overnight hours. Biggest threats of this system are gusty winds, heavy rain, and potential hail. The SPC currently has the entire region under a slight risk for severe weather.

Highs for today are in the mid to upper 80s. Lows for Tuesday are in the mid to low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a break in from the severe weather, while Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have potential for storms.

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/7.
First Alert 10pm forecast 5/7
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 5/7.
First Alert 9pm forecast 5/7
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.