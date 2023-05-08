Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic books to a child at a free event on Saturday, May 6.

According to a statement from the Marion Carnegie Library Facebook page, during the Free Comic Book Day event in Marion, Illinois over the weekend, a child was given a series of comics that were intended for a mature audience.

“While we take full responsibility for the error, it was never our intention to distribute those materials,” the library said in the statement.

According to the statement, this was the first year the library participated in the Free Comic Book Day event. Comics were given to the library pre-packaged in groups of 12 to 15 titles, each marked with either an “All Ages” or “Mature” label that represented the age group for which a particular package was intended.

“It was in poor judgement on our part to accept the mature titles in the first place,” the library said in the statement. “We did not check each title in each grouping for accuracy which is where the error occurred. We trusted the comics were packaged correctly and that mistake is ours and ours alone.”

The library said they are currently aware of only one mislabeled package, but they encourage everyone who attended the event to review the titles they or their child received.

In total, around 100 packages were distributed on Saturday.

“Again, it was never our intention to distribute mature content to children nor is that something we circulate at the library,” the library said in the statement. “We regret the error and apologize more oversight was not in place to prevent such an incident.”

The Marion Carnegie Library added that they will be working over the next weeks and months to regain the trust of the community and will be reviewing and implementing new policies to ensure a similar mistake is not made in the future.

