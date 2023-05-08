Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event

The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic...
The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic books to a child at a free event on Saturday, May 6.(Robert Streeter)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic books to a child at a free event on Saturday, May 6.

According to a statement from the Marion Carnegie Library Facebook page, during the Free Comic Book Day event in Marion, Illinois over the weekend, a child was given a series of comics that were intended for a mature audience.

“While we take full responsibility for the error, it was never our intention to distribute those materials,” the library said in the statement.

According to the statement, this was the first year the library participated in the Free Comic Book Day event. Comics were given to the library pre-packaged in groups of 12 to 15 titles, each marked with either an “All Ages” or “Mature” label that represented the age group for which a particular package was intended.

“It was in poor judgement on our part to accept the mature titles in the first place,” the library said in the statement. “We did not check each title in each grouping for accuracy which is where the error occurred. We trusted the comics were packaged correctly and that mistake is ours and ours alone.”

The library said they are currently aware of only one mislabeled package, but they encourage everyone who attended the event to review the titles they or their child received.

In total, around 100 packages were distributed on Saturday.

“Again, it was never our intention to distribute mature content to children nor is that something we circulate at the library,” the library said in the statement. “We regret the error and apologize more oversight was not in place to prevent such an incident.”

The Marion Carnegie Library added that they will be working over the next weeks and months to regain the trust of the community and will be reviewing and implementing new policies to ensure a similar mistake is not made in the future.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible; tornado threat low
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

Latest News

Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.
Suspect charged in weekend stabbing Cape Girardeau.
Suspect charged in weekend stabbing Cape Girardeau
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center