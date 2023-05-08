Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State Iris Society holds annual flower show

The SEMO Iris Society held its annual flower show at West Park Mall.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Iris Society held its annual flower show on Sunday, May 7.

Club members got to show off their flowers at the JC Penney court in West Park Mall.

The theme this year was “Music of Spring.”

The club’s president explained he started growing irises.

“Somebody gave me some irises 20-25 years and I took them home, planted them, with no intentions of really getting that involved, but just fell in love with it and started buying more and more irises; and I know I have about 800 varieties...,” he said. “...and just enjoy playing in the dirt.”

The Iris Society encourages everyone to join and help grow the club. They will be having a flower sale and auction on August 6.

