Heartland Votes

SIU commencement scheduled for May 13

The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.
The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.

The morning and afternoon ceremonies will be at the Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will include the following graduates:

  • College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences
  • College of Arts and Media
  • College of Liberal Arts
  • School of Education

The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the following graduates:

  • College of Business and Analytics
  • College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics
  • College of Health and Human Sciences
  • School of Medicine

You can live stream all the ceremonies here.

According to SIU, typical commencement ceremonies last between 2 and 2.5 hours.

Graduates are not required to sit in a particular order, but there are designated sections based on degree (doctorate, Masters and Bachelors) and college/school. After the processional, there will be remarks from the president, chancellor and possibly others. Following the remarks, the degrees will be conferred.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon through tonight; tornado threat low
Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Murray State says 1,680 will graduate during spring commencement on Saturday, May...
Murray State spring commencement set for May 13
FILE PHOTO - More than 1,000 spring and summer graduates will walk across the state at...
More than 1,000 to graduate from Southeast Mo. State during spring commencement
Republican candidates for Kentucky governor will debate Monday night, May 8.
Republican candidates for Ky. governor to debate Mon. night
Deters, Harmon and Quarles accepted the invitation to participate.
Republican candidates for Kentucky governor set to debate