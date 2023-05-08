SIU commencement scheduled for May 13
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.
The morning and afternoon ceremonies will be at the Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive.
The 9 a.m. ceremony will include the following graduates:
- College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences
- College of Arts and Media
- College of Liberal Arts
- School of Education
The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the following graduates:
- College of Business and Analytics
- College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics
- College of Health and Human Sciences
- School of Medicine
You can live stream all the ceremonies here.
According to SIU, typical commencement ceremonies last between 2 and 2.5 hours.
Graduates are not required to sit in a particular order, but there are designated sections based on degree (doctorate, Masters and Bachelors) and college/school. After the processional, there will be remarks from the president, chancellor and possibly others. Following the remarks, the degrees will be conferred.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.