SIU Air Force ROTC commissioning ceremony May 12

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Air Force ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will receive their commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force on Friday, May 12.

According to SIUC, the ceremony will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level at Grinnell Hall.

U.S. Air Force Col. Laurel “Buff” Burkel will be the keynote speaker. She served as a C-130H navigator and survived a broken neck during a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2015.

She now serves as a wounded warrior ambassador and mentor in the greater St. Louis area.

Following the speech, the cadets will swear or affirm an oath of office and will have their new rank pinned onto their new officer’s uniform. The new officers will then exchange a traditional “first salute” with an enlisted member of their choice from any military branch.

