See historic buildings on S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau during walking tour

To celebrate historic preservation month, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation commission will host a walking tour on Monday, May 8 starting at 5:30 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - See some historic buildings on a walking tour of South Main Street.

To celebrate historic preservation month, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation commission will host a walking tour on Monday, May 8 starting at 5:30 p.m.

According to the commission, the tour will begin at the southwest corner of South Main Street and Independence Street and end at the River & Rails Building.

It will be led by Dr. Steven Hoffman, coordinator of Southeast Missouri State’s Historic Preservation Program, along with historic preservation commission members Kristen Glaser, Ryan Lane and Phyllis Sides.

They say the tour will highlight “historic buildings that still serve their original purpose and buildings that have been repurposed in a way that preserves their historic character.”

