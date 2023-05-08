Republican candidates for Kentucky governor set to debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Republican candidates for governor will be debating Monday night.

Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Mike Harmon and Ryan Quarles were invited to the debate.

Deters, Harmon and Quarles accepted the invitation.

Bill Bryant with WKYT is moderating the debate.

In order to participate, candidates must:

be qualified to be on the ballot as determined by the Kentucky Secretary of State

have Kentucky residency

have website or social media account for the campaign with public policy statements

poll at 5% or more on a statewide independent, nonpartisan poll

The debate is happening at the Carrick Theatre within the Mitchell Fine Arts Center at 300 North Broadway, Lexington.

