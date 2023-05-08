Heartland Votes

Racers of all ages kicked up dirt at Benton Speedway on Sunday

Racers of all ages kicked up dirt at Benton Speedway on Sunday, May 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Racers of all ages kicked the dust up at Benton Speedway on Sunday, May 7.

People gathered to watch them put their speed and skills to the test.

Organizers say this race was made even more special with the appearance of many vintage bikes.

One professional racer told us what it’s like to be involved.

“It’s awesome being out here with all the local people because some people may not be racing for a very long period of time where they can get out to some of the national events and stuff like that, so it’s so cool to come to races like these where it’s people who don’t get to ride that much that truly just love going out there and enjoying riding their motorcycles,” he said.

On Saturday, May 13 they will be holding the Jeff Beeson Sr. Memorial Race.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Club members got to show off their flowers at the JC Penney court in West Park Mall.
Southeast Mo. State Iris Society holds annual flower show
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
A 13 year old from western Kentucky is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in...
13 year old accused of leading officers on high-speed chase in Williamson Co.