Racers of all ages kicked up dirt at Benton Speedway on Sunday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Racers of all ages kicked the dust up at Benton Speedway on Sunday, May 7.

People gathered to watch them put their speed and skills to the test.

Organizers say this race was made even more special with the appearance of many vintage bikes.

One professional racer told us what it’s like to be involved.

“It’s awesome being out here with all the local people because some people may not be racing for a very long period of time where they can get out to some of the national events and stuff like that, so it’s so cool to come to races like these where it’s people who don’t get to ride that much that truly just love going out there and enjoying riding their motorcycles,” he said.

On Saturday, May 13 they will be holding the Jeff Beeson Sr. Memorial Race.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.