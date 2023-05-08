Old King Coal Festival kicks off Thursday

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2023 Southern Illinois Old King Coal Festival gets underway this week in West Frankfort.

The annual festival starts Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is Rock N Roll with Coal, which features several tribute bands.

The free concerts will be held at the McDonald’s main stage.

Performances include Hoot N Holler Band on Thursday, Danny & the Dreamers and Beach Boys tribute band Sounds of Summer on Friday and there are three bands on Saturday. 70s and 80s band Champagne Fixx will take the stage first. Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Fortunate Son will follow with Eagles tribute band Desperado wrapping up the entertainment.

Anyone wanting to enjoy the concerts is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The Old King Coal 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday followed by the annual Coal Miners Memorial Service at 10 a.m. The service will be held at Coal Miner’s Memorial Park in downtown West Frankfort.

The grand parade will be held on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

The festival wraps up on Sunday.

