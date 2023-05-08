Heartland Votes

Murray State spring commencement set for May 13

FILE PHOTO - Murray State says 1,680 will graduate during spring commencement on Saturday, May...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The spring and summer graduating classes will be recognized at Murray State University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

Murray State says 1,680 will graduate during the 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. ceremonies held at the CFSB Center.

Those who cannot attend in-person can watch commencement live online.

Degree candidates and their families can kickoff graduation weekend on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center upper and lower concourse. University leaders say to wear your favorite Murray State attire or cap and gown.

Some of the events including photo opportunities with your friends and family on the stage with your academic banner, residential college shield and president’s podium, Racer One, Dunker and the big RACERS letters.

The CFSB Center University Bookstore will also be open with last minute graduation items, Alumni gear and Racer merchandise.

