More than 1,000 to graduate from Southeast Mo. State during spring commencement

FILE PHOTO - More than 1,000 spring and summer graduates will walk across the state at Southeast Missouri State University on May 13.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,000 spring and summer graduates will walk across the state at Southeast Missouri State University on May 13.

The morning and afternoon ceremonies will be held at the Show Me Center.

The 10 a.m. ceremony includes:

  • Holland College of Arts and Media
  • Harrison College of Business and Computing
  • College of Humanities and Social Sciences

The 2 p.m. ceremony includes:

  • College of Education, Health, and Human Studies
  • College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

According to Southeast, of the 1,414 graduates, 1,025 are undergraduates, 367 are master’s graduates and 21 are specialist candidates. They said 438 students will be graduating with honors: 108 summa cum laude, 124 magna cum laude and 206 cum laude. 150 students will be graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average, including 34 undergraduates and 116 master’s and specialist.

Speakers will include Dr. Steven J. Hoffman during the morning ceremony and Dr. Jim McGill during the afternoon ceremony.

Those who cannot attend in-person can watch the livestream of the ceremony.

