Man arrested after brief standoff with Paducah police

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested Saturday evening, May 6 after a brief standoff with Paducah police.

Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault/domestic violence.

According to police, they were called to the 2000 block of Bridge Street around 7 p.m. where a woman told them she had just escaped from her estranged husband’s home. She told officers Asher had forced her to stay there for more than an hour. He’s also accused of hitting her with the handle of a knife and cutting her face.

When police went to Asher’s home, he refused to come outside.

He talked to a sergeant on the phone for more than an hour and eventually surrendered without further incident.

Asher was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.

Police say he is on probation after he was convicted of assaulting the victim previously.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.