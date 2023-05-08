‘Like out of the movies’ Two shootings during Cinco de Mayo festival highlight violent weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A violent weekend in St. Louis was highlighted by two shootings on Cherokee Street during the Cinco de Mayo Festival that brings more people to the area than any other time of the year.

Mary McNeight was near Cherokee Street during Saturday’s shooting. She trains medical alert dogs for people with disabilities, and the festival was a great chance to socialize two of her pups.

“I was thinking in my head, oh my gosh, if there was a shooting here, I would never be able to leave. I would get hurt,” she said.

McNeight said she was about 50 feet away when her fears became a reality. She began running, trying to get her dogs to do the same

“It was like out of the movies,” she said. “I mean, just people running everywhere. They were falling left and right of me.”

The dogs are physically okay outside of a red paw, likely caused by a spilled drink. McNeight also made it out okay, albeit still a little traumatized.

“Had I not listened to that voice inside my head to just get out of that location, I probably would have been trampled,” said McNeight.

Police said two people were shot in the legs on Cherokee Street around 7:30 Saturday. This came after a Friday night shooting that left two people dead and two more injured.

President of Benton Park West Neighborhood Association Brennan England said while the shootings were traumatic, this weekend on Cherokee Street wasn’t all negative.

“With how many people were down here and for how long, it needs to be emphasized how much joy, how much peace and how much we didn’t experience violence for the majority of Friday or Saturday,” said England, whose marijuana lounge sits across the street from one of the shootings.

This wasn’t the only gun violence in the city this weekend.

There was a shooting on Washington Avenue downtown just before 1 a.m. Two 18-year-old women were killed in North City about an hour later on Branch Ave.

That happened in Alderman Rasheen Aldridge’s district - he just got to city hall after being a State House Representative in Jefferson City.

“I’m in a position where instead of being on defense, I can be on offense. We can not be reactive in Jeff City but proactive to the issues that are plaguing our city,” said Aldridge.

Outside of actual violence, in a video from the Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, you could see a man in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Aldridge wants those in Jeff City to allow the city to create gun control legislation. He also seeks to invest in people hoping to stop the deeply rooted problem of gun violence.

“It’s a lack of jobs, a lack of quality housing, it’s the poverty that these communities go through on a day-to-day basis,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge also hopes a recent raise keeps more police officers in the city.

