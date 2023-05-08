Large hail and gusty winds possible tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A severe thunderstorms watch has been issued for most of the area through 11PM. Strong to severe storms will develop ahead of a cold front this evening with hail up to the size of tennis balls possible and wind gusts up to 70MPH with the stronger storms. It will remain very warm for this time o the year with lows by morning in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

