Hermann honors officer injured in March shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hermann, Missouri, is coming together to honor an officer injured in the line of duty.

The city proclaimed May 8 as Officer Adam Sullentrup Day.

Sullentrup and his partner, Mason Griffith, were shot while trying to arrest a suspect at a convenience store back in March.

Sullentrup is in a specialized hospital in Colorado after being shot in the head.

Members of the Hermann Police Department visited Sullentrup in the hospital over the weekend. They shared photos of the visit on their Facebook page.

Griffith was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

A 35-year-old suspect is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

