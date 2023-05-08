Heartland Votes

Four bald eagles shot in Marion County, Arkansas; officials offer $15,000 reward for information

A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says four bald eagles were shot in rural Marion County earlier this year.

According to a news release, the eagles were found near Marion County Road 3021 on February 13. The eagles were shot between mid-January and mid-February. Authorities say red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog, and white-tailed deer were also found shot and killed in the immediate area.

Marion County bald eagles shot
Marion County bald eagles shot(KY3)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooing the bald eagles. On May 8, the Center for Biological Diversity announced it will boost the amount by $10,000. Totaling the reward to $15,000.

“We grieve the senseless and illegal killing of these majestic birds and want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center. “This cowardly act against America’s national bird can’t go unpunished. I hope someone steps forward with information.”

According to the news release, bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and up to two years in federal prison.

Anyone with information concerning these eagles is asked to call the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470, or contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824. You may also text your tip to TIP411 (847411).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon through tonight; tornado threat low
Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center
Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and...
Man arrested after brief standoff with Paducah police
Deputies say the vehicle the backed away from the home and fled the area onto Ky. Highway 80,...
Driver wanted after crashing into Graves Co. home, leaving the scene
A second man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in April.
2nd man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale
Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday...
2 suspects in custody in connection with Carbondale armed robbery