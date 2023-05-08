Heartland Votes

Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center

Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County...
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18.

According to the center, Godwin will visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a reception celebrating her as a Cape Girardeau County hero.

She will speak around 2:45 p.m.

The history center is located at 102 S. High Street in Jackson, Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon through tonight; tornado threat low
Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and...
Man arrested after brief standoff with Paducah police
Deputies say the vehicle the backed away from the home and fled the area onto Ky. Highway 80,...
Driver wanted after crashing into Graves Co. home, leaving the scene
A second man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in April.
2nd man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale
Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday...
2 suspects in custody in connection with Carbondale armed robbery