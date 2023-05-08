Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Thursday, May 18.

According to the center, Godwin will visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a reception celebrating her as a Cape Girardeau County hero.

She will speak around 2:45 p.m.

The history center is located at 102 S. High Street in Jackson, Mo.

