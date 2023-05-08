Heartland Votes

First Alert: Strong to severe afternoon storms possible; tornado threat low

A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.
A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.((Source: CNews/Wendy Metzinger))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The work week is starting off unsettled.

A few storms and showers are moving across our northeastern counties this morning.

There is another chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. There is a very low tornado threat.

Download the First Alert Weather app here

Storm chances continue throughout much of the week, from late Wednesday night through Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary
Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
A southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Benton, Ill. woman found safe

Latest News

Large hail at Okawville Golf Course on Sunday, May 7.
First Alert: Tracking severe storms, low tornado threat Mon. afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms close out weekend and start work week
The radar looks clear tonight, but we’ll see our first weather system make its way into the...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms early Sunday morning