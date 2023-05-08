First Alert: Strong to severe afternoon storms possible; tornado threat low

(KFVS) - The work week is starting off unsettled.

A few storms and showers are moving across our northeastern counties this morning.

There is another chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. There is a very low tornado threat.

Storm chances continue throughout much of the week, from late Wednesday night through Friday and into the weekend.

