Heartland Votes

Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible; tornado threat low
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic...
Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening