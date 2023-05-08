Driver wanted after crashing into Graves Co. home, leaving the scene

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a driver after a car crashed into a home and left the scene.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, residents of a home in the 4900 block of Old Ky. Highway 121 South woke up around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 to a vehicle that crashed into their house.

Deputies say the vehicle the backed away from the home and fled the area onto Ky. Highway 80, heading towards the Calloway County line at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was described as being a white in color Cadillac Deville with moderate to severe damage to the passenger side. It’s also missing the passenger side door mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

