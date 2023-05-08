Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the assault happened in the 200 block of N. Park.

One woman was taken to an area hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury and another woman was taken into custody.

